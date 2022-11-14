Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,628. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.63%.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

