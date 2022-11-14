Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.97. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,065. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

