Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $137.32 million and $110.78 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

