Swiss RE Ltd. Sells 113,000 Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Swiss RE Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Swiss RE Ltd. owned 1.56% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $45,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USSG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 4,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 338,538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USSG traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,141. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

