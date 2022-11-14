Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $109.84 million and $1.66 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003736 BTC on exchanges.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

