Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.90 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $110.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

