Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 208 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 279,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,035.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.83. 54,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day moving average is $497.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

