Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.58. 177,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

