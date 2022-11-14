Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,344 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.85. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,682. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

