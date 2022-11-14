Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.24 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.68. 31,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

