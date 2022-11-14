Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $117,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 948,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

