Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,060 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $84,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.55. 42,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

