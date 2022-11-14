Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of 209.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
