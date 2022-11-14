Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $73.83 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

