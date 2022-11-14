Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.21 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00008054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $44.21 million and $12.67 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.35856017 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars.

