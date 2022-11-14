Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at $28,637,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 258.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

