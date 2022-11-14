Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.18 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

