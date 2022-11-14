TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 target price (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.42.

TSE:TRP opened at C$64.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.39. The stock has a market cap of C$64.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.21%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,835 shares of company stock valued at $108,161.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

