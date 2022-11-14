TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$16.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANG. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

