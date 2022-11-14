TD Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$16.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 313.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

