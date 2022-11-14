TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$14.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.64.

Shares of BOS opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$216.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

