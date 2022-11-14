Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.74) to GBX 310 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.03) to GBX 260 ($2.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.38).
Tesco Price Performance
LON:TSCO opened at GBX 231.40 ($2.66) on Monday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of £17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,927.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
