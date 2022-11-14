Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.41. 39,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

