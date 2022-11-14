TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.42.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$138.71. 105,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,487. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.27. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$145.89.

Insider Activity at TFI International

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79. Insiders have sold 161,803 shares of company stock worth $21,164,909 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.