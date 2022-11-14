The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

