The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,916. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

