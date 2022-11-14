The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $3.47 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $10.22 or 0.00062744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

