The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $227.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.39.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

