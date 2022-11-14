The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 232,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 133,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,105. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First of Long Island by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

