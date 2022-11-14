The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GGZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. 11,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 158,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,585,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

