The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $7.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.21.

EverCommerce stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 7.00. 3,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 6.01 and a 52-week high of 20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

