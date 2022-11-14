The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Hershey stock opened at $220.35 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

