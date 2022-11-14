The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,033 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $327,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 141,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,382 shares of company stock worth $15,407,595. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

