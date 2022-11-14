The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

PGR opened at $126.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.