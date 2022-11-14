The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
PGR opened at $126.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
