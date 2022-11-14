The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 349.5 days.

The Sage Group Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

See Also

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

