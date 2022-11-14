The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 349.5 days.
The Sage Group Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.
The Sage Group Company Profile
