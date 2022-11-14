The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $235.74. 36,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,484. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

