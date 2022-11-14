The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Timken stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 553,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $2,245,882. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Timken by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

