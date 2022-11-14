The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

