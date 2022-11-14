The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

The9 Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of The9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

