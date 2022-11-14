Theta Network Trading Down 25.8% This Week (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005397 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $904.30 million and $27.54 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

