Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,724. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

