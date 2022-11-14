Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

