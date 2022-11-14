Threshold Price Down 37.1% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $165.12 million and $9.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,800.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009959 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00245330 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01504897 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $11,731,470.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

