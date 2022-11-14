Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Guess’ makes up about 3.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Guess’ worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $2,098,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Guess’

Guess’ Price Performance

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GES remained flat at $18.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,137. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

