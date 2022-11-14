Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 64,000 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Hill International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.32% of Hill International worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hill International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

