Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 636,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 225,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $803.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

