TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) PT Lowered to €38.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

