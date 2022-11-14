Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

