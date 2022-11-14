Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,140.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($9.84) to GBX 890 ($10.25) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.12) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

