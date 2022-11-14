TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of TreeHouse Foods worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,863,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

